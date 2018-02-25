Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 2/26 – 3/2

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, February 19th through February 23rd. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, February 26, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
11:30 a.m.- Remember When: Black History Month
6 p.m.- Remember When: Black History Month
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- AM TOPS
12 p.m.- Medicare Minute
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
5:30 p.m.- Bingo
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
Thursday, March 1, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Friday, March 2, 2018
7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.-Community Breakfast
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of February. Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of March.
