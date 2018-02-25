Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 2/26 – 3/2

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, February 19th through February 23rd. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, February 12th through February 16th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, February 26, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.- Remember When: Black History Month

6 p.m.- Remember When: Black History Month

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- AM TOPS

12 p.m.- Medicare Minute

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

5:30 p.m.- Bingo

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, March 1, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, March 2, 2018

7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.-Community Breakfast

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of February. Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of March.