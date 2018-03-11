Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 3/12-3/16

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, March 12th through Friday, March 16th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, March 12, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

6 p.m.- Potluck-All American

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

5:30 p.m- Bingo

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, March 15, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Bloodwork

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- DEEP Class

Friday, March 16, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

11:45 a.m.-Pie Face

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of March.