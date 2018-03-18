Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 3/19-3/23

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, March 12th through Friday, March 16th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, March 19, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
11:30 p.m.- Remember When: Pony Express
6 p.m.- Remember When: Park Hotel
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
Thursday, March 22, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool Tournament
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12 p.m.- Wheel of Fortune
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1 p.m.- DEEP Class
Friday, March 23, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.- Facials (by appointment only)
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
The WWCC Memoir Class begins this Tuesday-Thursday from 1-4. It is an 8 week class offered at the YAH conference room. Register at WWCC by Thursday. Residents 60 and older are eligible for the senior waiver.