Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 3/19-3/23

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, March 12th through Friday, March 16th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, March 19, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

11:30 p.m.- Remember When: Pony Express

6 p.m.- Remember When: Park Hotel

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, March 22, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool Tournament

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12 p.m.- Wheel of Fortune

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- DEEP Class

Friday, March 23, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.- Facials (by appointment only)

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of March.