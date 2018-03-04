Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 3/5-3/9

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, March 5th through Friday, March 9th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, March 5, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
10:00 a.m.- Activities Committee Meeting
6 p.m.- Dinner-WWCC Tap Dance Performance
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.0 Dietary Committee Meeting
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
Thursday, March 8, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1 p.m.- DEEP Class
Friday, March 9, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
11:30 a.m.- B-Day Sit-Down
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of February. Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of March.
