Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 3/5-3/9

March 4, 2018

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, March 5th through Friday, March 9th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, March 5, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

10:00 a.m.- Activities Committee Meeting

6 p.m.- Dinner-WWCC Tap Dance Performance

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.0 Dietary Committee Meeting

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, March 8, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- DEEP Class

Friday, March 9, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.- B-Day Sit-Down

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of February. Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of March.

