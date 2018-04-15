Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/16-4/20

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 16 through Friday, April 20. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, April 16, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

11:30 a.m. – Remember When: Pony Express

6 p.m.- Remember When: Steak Night

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

11:30 a.m. – Vision Center

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing

Thursday, April 19, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

9 – 11 a.m. – A1C/Cholesterol Testing (By Appointment)

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, April 20, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

5:30 – 9 p.m. – Dinner and Dance

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of April.