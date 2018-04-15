Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/16-4/20

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 16 through Friday, April 20. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, April 16, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
11:30 a.m. – Remember When: Pony Express
6 p.m.- Remember When: Steak Night
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Craft Class
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
11:30 a.m. – Vision Center
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing
Thursday, April 19, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
9 – 11 a.m. – A1C/Cholesterol Testing (By Appointment)
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Friday, April 20, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
5:30 – 9 p.m. – Dinner and Dance
Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of April.
