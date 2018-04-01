Latest

Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/2-4/6

TOPICS:

April 1, 2018

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 6. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, April 2, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

10 a.m.- Activities Comm. Meeting

6 p.m.- Dinner

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9:30 a.m.- DietaryCommittee Meeting

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing

Thursday, April 5, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, April 6, 2018

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.- Community Breakfast

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of April.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/2-4/6"

Leave a Reply