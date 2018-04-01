Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/2-4/6

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 6. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, April 2, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

10 a.m.- Activities Comm. Meeting

6 p.m.- Dinner

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9:30 a.m.- DietaryCommittee Meeting

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing

Thursday, April 5, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, April 6, 2018

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.- Community Breakfast

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of April.