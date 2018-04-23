Latest

Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/23-4/27

April 23, 2018

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, April 23, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

6 p.m.- Dinner

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

4 p.m.- Board Meeting

5:30 p.m.-Bingo

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing

Thursday, April 26, 2018

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, April 27, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of April.

