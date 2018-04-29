Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 30 through Friday, May 4. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, April 30, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
6 p.m.- Dinner
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9:30 a.m.- Dietary Committee Meeting
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
Thursday, May 3, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Friday, May 4, 2018
7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.- Community Breakfast
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
Be the first to comment on "Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/30-5/4"