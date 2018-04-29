Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/30-5/4

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 30 through Friday, May 4. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, April 30, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

6 p.m.- Dinner

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9:30 a.m.- Dietary Committee Meeting

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, May 3, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, May 4, 2018

7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.- Community Breakfast

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot