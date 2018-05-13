Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, May 14 through Friday, May 18. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, May 14, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
6 p.m.- Potluck- Mexican Theme
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
10 a.m.- Scrapbooking
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
12 p.m.- PM AARP DIY
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1 p.m.- Memoir Writing
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12:00 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing
Thursday, May 17, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:00 p.m.- Pie in the Face
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Friday, May 18, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
11:30 a.m.- Birthday Sit Down
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
Be the first to comment on "Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 5/13-5/18"