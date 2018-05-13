Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 5/13-5/18

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, May 14 through Friday, May 18. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, May 14, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

6 p.m.- Potluck- Mexican Theme

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

10 a.m.- Scrapbooking

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

12 p.m.- PM AARP DIY

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- Memoir Writing

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12:00 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing

Thursday, May 17, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:00 p.m.- Pie in the Face

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, May 18, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.- Birthday Sit Down

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot