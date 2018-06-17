Young at Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 6/18-6/22

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, June 18, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

11:30 a.m.- Remember When: Native American Cultures

6 p.m.- Remember When: Native American Cultures

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

10 a.m.- Scrapbooking

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

4 p.m.- Board Meeting

5:30 p.m.- Bingo

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12:00 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, June 21, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool Tournament

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, June 22, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.- Watermelon Eating Contest

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot