Young at Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 6/18-6/22

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, June 18, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
11:30 a.m.- Remember When: Native American Cultures
6 p.m.- Remember When: Native American Cultures
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
10 a.m.- Scrapbooking
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
4 p.m.- Board Meeting
5:30 p.m.- Bingo
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12:00 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
Thursday, June 21, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool Tournament
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Friday, June 22, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
11:30 a.m.- Watermelon Eating Contest
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
