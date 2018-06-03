Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 6/4-6/8

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, June 4 through Friday, June 8. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, June 4, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

10 a.m.- Activities Committee Meeting

6 p.m.- Dinner

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9:30 a.m.- Dietary Committee Meeting

10 a.m.- Scrapbooking

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

12 p.m.- AARP DIY

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12:00 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, June 7, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, June 8, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.- Birthday Sit Down

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot