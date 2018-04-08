Latest

Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/9-4/13

TOPICS:

April 8, 2018

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 9 through Friday, April 13. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, April 9, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

6 p.m.- Potluck- Springtime Theme

Advertisement

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

12 p.m.- AARP DIY

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

5:30 p.m- Bingo

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing

Thursday, April 12, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, April 13, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Free Facials

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.- B-Day Sit-Down

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of March.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/9-4/13"

Leave a Reply