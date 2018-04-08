Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/9-4/13

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, April 9 through Friday, April 13. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, April 9, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
6 p.m.- Potluck- Springtime Theme
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Craft Class
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
12 p.m.- AARP DIY
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
5:30 p.m- Bingo
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing
Thursday, April 12, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Friday, April 13, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Free Facials
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
11:30 a.m.- B-Day Sit-Down
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month of March.
