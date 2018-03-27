Young at Heart Hosts Easter Carnival and Dinner

Young at Heart Center is hosting an sit-down dinner and carnival in celebration of the Easter holiday.

The Easter dinner is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 30 at Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs. The dinner includes ham, dinner roll, dessert, and a beverage. The price is $2 for children, $6 for ages 59 and younger, and $4 for ages 60 and older with a filled out AGNES form.

Young at Heart is also hosting the Easter Eggstravaganza Easter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Firday, March 30 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

The Easter Eggstravaganza includes pancakes with the Easter Bunny on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The breakfast is priced at $6 for adults and $4 for seniors and children.

The Easter Carnival is free to attend if not partaking in breakfast.

The Easter Bunny will be at Young at Heart Friday and Saturday for photos. Parents are asked to bring their own camera or phone for pictures with a cute, not scary, Easter Bunny.

Other activities include a cookie bake sale with recipes to be featured in an upcoming cookbook, Easter craft carnival, cupcake hop, and other activities.