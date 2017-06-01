Young Cowboy Excels In The Arena

When it comes to rodeo, many contestants start at a very young age. There are many who will be competing in the mini bareback riding events this year at the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, but one of the contestants who will be competing this weekend has already made it to the World Finals in his event. We sat dow with 10 year old Jex Terry of McKinnon, Wyoming and asked him a few questions about his involvement in rodeo.

What Events do you compete in?

Depending on the rodeo I compete in team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, chute dogging, but the main events I compete in are mini bareback, mini saddle bronc, and mini bull riding.

How long have you been competing in rodeo?

I have competed in rodeo since I was 5 years old.

How did you get involved in rodeo?

My family has been involved in rodeo for many years and I got involved through them.

What is your biggest rodeo accomplishment so far?

I was able to qualify for the Mini Bareback World Finals in Las Vegas Nevada where I was the Reserve World Champion.

Where would you like to see yourself going in rodeo?

I would like to one day make it to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas Nevada.