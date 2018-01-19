Young at Heart Center Hosts Outhouses Presentations

Young at Heart Center is showing people that “History Doesn’t Always Stink” with a presentation on outhouses.

Two free presentations on outhouses will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018. T

he first event begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Monday followed by the presentation at noon. That presentation will be attended by third graders from Overland Elementary. A special project in which students will build a small outhouse will also take place.

The second event begins with dinner at 6 p.m. and the presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Those in attendance at both presentations will learn about the history and use of outhouses.

Both outhouses presentations are free and open to the public.

Young at Heart is a senior citizens and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.