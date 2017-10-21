Young At Heart Center’s “Rockin’ The Springs” Music Jam Today

Eight bands will perform during this year’s Rockin’ the Springs Music Jam taking place today at the Sweetwater Events Complex. In addition to all the music, there will be a Chili Cook Off featuring at least nine chili’s, beer tasting from Western Wyoming Beverages and other vendors.

The family friendly event is set for 2 p.m. to 10 p.m in the main exhibit building

Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased for that price up until 1:30 pm. At the door ticket prices are $15. Kids five and under get in for free.

All money raised goes to support the Young at Heart Community Center and the many programs they provide for the community.

Below is the schedule of bands playing at the Music Jam:

Time Musician/Band

2 p.m.-3 p.m. Steve Davis

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Meisha & Amy

4 p.m.-5 p.m. 3D band

5 p.m.-6 p.m. Nowhere Fast

6 p.m.-7 p.m. Phatt Lipp

7 p.m.-8 p.m. Toom3R

8 p.m.-9 p.m. Sickamore Treezy

9 p.m.-10 p.m. Hanover Fiist