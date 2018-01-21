Latest

Young At Heart Community Center Activity Calendar January 22-26, 2018

January 21, 2018

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, January 22nd through Friday, January 26th. Young at Heart is a senior citizens and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, January 22, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.- Remember When: Outhouses Presentation

6 p.m.- Remember When: Outhouses Presentation

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

5:30 p.m.- Bingo

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, January 25, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- DEEP class

Friday, January 26, 2017

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month.

