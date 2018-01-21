Young At Heart Community Center Activity Calendar January 22-26, 2018

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, January 22nd through Friday, January 26th. Young at Heart is a senior citizens and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, January 22, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
11:30 a.m.- Remember When: Outhouses Presentation
6 p.m.- Remember When: Outhouses Presentation
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
5:30 p.m.- Bingo
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
Thursday, January 25, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1 p.m.- DEEP class
Friday, January 26, 2017
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
