Young at Heart Community Center Activity Calendar January 8-12, 2018

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, January 8th through Friday, January 12th. Young at Heart is a senior citizens and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, January 8, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

10 a.m.- Activities Committee Meeting

6 p.m.- Potluck

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

5:30 p.m.- Bingo

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, January 11, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- DEEP class

Friday, January 12, 2017

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.-B-day Sit-Down

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month.