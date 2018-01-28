Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 1/29 – 2/2

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, January 29th through February 2nd. Young at Heart is a senior citizens and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, January 29, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
6 p.m.- Dinner – Kristine Clark
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- AM TOPS
12 p.m.- Medicare Minute
1:00 pm.m – Stretch & More
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
Thursday, February 1, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- RZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Friday, February 2, 2017 – Happy Ground Hog Day
7:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Community Breakfast
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
