Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 1/29 – 2/2

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, January 29th through February 2nd. Young at Heart is a senior citizens and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, January 29, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

6 p.m.- Dinner – Kristine Clark

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- AM TOPS

12 p.m.- Medicare Minute

1:00 pm.m – Stretch & More

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, February 1, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- RZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, February 2, 2017 – Happy Ground Hog Day

7:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Community Breakfast

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month.