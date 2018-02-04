Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 2/5 – 2/9

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, January 29th through February 2nd. Young at Heart is a senior citizens and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, February 5, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
10 a.m.- Activities Committee Meeting
6 p.m.- Dinner – WWCC Dance Performance
Tuesday, February 6, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Craft Class
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- AM TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
5:30 p.m. Bingo
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
Thursday, February 8, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1 p.m.- DEEP Class
Friday, February 9, 2017
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
11:30 a.m.- B-Day Sit-Down
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
