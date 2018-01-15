Young at Heart Receives Donation from the Rock Springs Rotary Club

The Rock Springs Rotary Club made a donation to Rock Springs Young at Heart Senior Center. These funds will be used to support Young at Heart’s In Home Services Program that provides supportive services in the homes of clients that help them to remain independent and avoid premature institutionalization.

“The Home Services Program, in conjunction with YAH’s other programs, saves the Wyoming taxpayer millions of dollars per year, besides helping our seniors remain at home, where they most want to be,” stated club President Tim Savage. “We should all do what we can to support this worthwhile, well run organization.”

Through this program, Young at Heart provides services including homemaking, personal care, respite, chore performance, transportation, and home modifications to senior citizens and community members in both Rock Springs and Green River who are at risk of entering an assisted living facility or nursing home. Currently, Young at Heart is serving 89 community members through its In Home Services Program at an average cost of approximately $1,000 per person per year.

“This program has proven very beneficial for the residents of Sweetwater County, and has provided an improved quality of life and greater independence for its participants. We are fortunate to have the support of the Rock Springs Rotary Club to be able to continue offering this important service,” said Ryan Rust, Executive Director, of Rock Springs Young at Heart.

Inquiries about the In Home Services Program can be directed to Emmy Nielsen, Access Care Coordinator Supervisor at 307-352-6737. Additional funding for the In Home Services Program comes from United Way of Southwest Wyoming, the State of Wyoming Department of Health, the Community Services Block Grant, and client contributions.