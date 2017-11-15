Young At Heart Tree Of Sharing Provides Gift Giving Opportunities

Young at Heart Senior Center is providing an opportunity for members of the community to give back to seniors in need this holiday season.

Approximately 130 seniors have signed up for Young at Heart’s Tree of Sharing this year. The tree is decorated with ornaments which include information on holiday gifts and items wanted by participating seniors. Anyone who wants to donate a gift is encouraged to drop by the Young at Heart Community Center to select an ornament from the tree.

Items must be returned to the senior center by December 15th so the gifts can be distributed in time for Christmas.

Executive Director Ryan Rust said many seniors spend the holidays alone, and the gifts from the Tree of Sharing help to brighten Christmas.

While many seniors ask for items like blankets, winter coats, and other items, some people simply ask for company over the holiday season.

Young at Heart Community Center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.