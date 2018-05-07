Your Wyo4News Afternoon Weather Update

This Afternoon _ Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday _ Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.