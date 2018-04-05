YWCA Awarded $30,000 Grant

YWCA of Sweetwater County has been awarded a grant in the amount of $30,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundation of Rock Springs Area. The grant was made possible through the Dellas and Dorothy Larsen Endowment Fund.

Funding will help support the Early Care and Learning Center, one of the agency’s three programs.

With this grant, it is anticipated that YWCA Early Care and Learning Center will be able to assist all families who need childcare that fall below 100% of the federal poverty guidelines throughout Sweetwater County.

The Wyoming Community Foundation has a mission to connect people who care with causes that matter to build a better Wyoming.