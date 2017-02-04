YWCA Bowls Of Caring Event Today

The YWCA of Sweetwater County will be having a Bowls of Caring event today at the White Mountain Mall. The event is open to the public and runs from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. You will be able to create your own bowl design by painting a ceramic cup or bowl. Cups and bowls, along with paint, brushes and tools will be provided. After completion, the YWCA will fire the cups and bowls in a kiln.

With the purchase of a cup or bowl, participants will also receive a ticket for the Bowls of Caring event at the Sweetwater Events Complex on March 23rd. If you would like to arrange a private Bowls for Caring party, contact the YWCA at 352-6635.