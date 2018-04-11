YWCA Celebrates Opening Of Green River Location For The Center for Families and Children

The YWCA of Sweetwater County is celebrating the opening of a Green River Office for The Center for Families and Children.

The office is located at the WWCC Green River Center, 1 College Way, Room 117, Green River, WY.

A ribbon cutting will take place at the location at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the ribbon cutting.

There is now an advocate from YWCA available throughout the week in Green River. Call 307-382-3124 during regular business hours with any questions. The 24-hour Crisis Line can be reached at any time at 307-352-1030.

The Center For Families and Children is a multi-agency location that provides support, services and resources to victims of family violence. Partnerships with Sweetwater County social service agencies allow victims to tell their story one time and receive the services necessary to move forward towards a life free from violence.