YWCA Prepares For Festival of Trees

The YWCA is preparing for the 2017 Festival of Trees which will take place November 30th and December 1st at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs.

Donations

The YWCA is currently accepting donations of baskets and decorated wreaths for the event. Those who wish to donate to the event must submit donation forms by November 23rd.

Donated trees, baskets and wreaths may be dropped of at Commerce Bank between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on November 27th and 28th with the drop off deadline on November 29th.

Viewing

Public viewing of available items will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Commerce Bank, 1575 Dewar Drive #100. Community members are invited to attend the Commerce Bank Open House that evening and an exclusive preview of the Festival of Trees. Those who attend the open house will also get a jump start on bidding for silent auction items.

The Festival of Trees opens again to the public a 5 p.m. on December 1st with appetizers and beverages available. People are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree and bid on wreaths and holiday baskets in the silent auction.

Buy A Fully Decorated Tree

The live auction for decorated trees begins at 7 p.m. on December 1st. Those who purchase a tree will get to go home with a fully decorated tree for the holiday season and will even get help loading the tree into a vehicle.

Who Does This Help?

The event provides financial support to the three agency programs that serve thousands of Sweetwater County residents each year. The Early Care and Learning Center provides quality childcare and preschool for children six weeks through 12 years of age, allowing parents to work and/or attend school. The program delivers the tools necessary for school readiness, along with social, mental, and developmental skills essential for healthy growth. YWCA offers a sliding fee scale for individuals that qualify. The agency believes that no child should go without quality childcare because of the inability to pay.

The Center For Families and Children is a multi-agency location that provides support, services and resources to victims of family violence. Partnerships with Sweetwater County social service agencies allow victims to tell their story one time and receive the services necessary to move forward towards a life free from violence. With a 24 hour a day safe house and crisis line, help is always available. Partner agencies include; Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, County Attorney’s Office, Legal Aid of Wyoming, Southwest Counseling Services, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Department of Family Services.

YWCA Financial Empowerment program provides basic financial education to individuals in Sweetwater County, free of charge. The program provides instruction on opening and balancing a bank account, managing a household income, budgeting, utilizing local financial resources and basic fiscal management that will lead to self-sufficiency. YWCA Financial Empowerment mentors individuals starting as early as elementary school to develop fiscal responsibility. Advanced classes will be offered for individuals that have completed the basic instruction and/or been referred by a partner agency and will include managing personal credit history and applying for and managing credit accounts.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will allow YWCA to continue to provide these three programs.