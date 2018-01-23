YWCA Provides Information About Sexual Assault and Common Misconceptions

YWCA of Sweetwater County has provided some information about sexual assaults and misconceptions surrounding such crimes.

The YWCA provides help for those impacted by sexual assault through the Center for Families and Children. The Center for Families and Children can be reached 24-hours-a-day through their Crisis Line at 307-352-1030 or 307-872-3250.

Below is information provided by YWCA:

Misconceptions about Sexual Violence are common and can lead to the responsibility and blame of the situation from the assailant to the victim.

According to the United States Department of Justice, “Sexual Assault is any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without the explicit consent of the recipient. Falling under the definition of sexual assault are sexual activities as forced sexual intercourse, forcible sodomy, child molestation, incest, fondling, and attempted rape.” Although sexual assault can be defined in many different forms and different ways, one thing remains the same; it is never the victims fault.

Most victims/survivors are sexually assaulted in his/her home or another private location by someone they know. In the US, 1 sexual assault occurs every 107 seconds. If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence, please speak up. Chances are if it’s happening to you, then it could be happening to someone else as well. There is often a pattern of abuse and numerous perpetrators have multiple victims.

Studies show that there is a low 2.1% of false reporting when it comes to sexual violence, although many victims/survivors delay in reporting for many circumstantial reasons. Sexual Assault is the most underreported crime in the nation.

Anyone affected by sexual assault can get help at the Center for Families and Children. All of our services at CFC are offered at no cost to anyone who is experiencing any type of family violence. Concerned families and friends are also encouraged to use the CFC for information, resources and support. All of the information will be kept confidential as allowed by the law.

The Center for Families and Children, located in Rock Springs and Green River is a safe and comfortable location where survivors of family violence and their families can come and get all of the help they need in one place. Dedicated and passionate professionals from our numerous partner agencies work together to assist you in receiving help and can also provide you some options for assistance. Your safety is our first priority and our goal is to keep you and your family safe and secure.

United Way Community Partner

CFC Office: 307-382-3124

24 Hour Crisis Line 307-352-1030