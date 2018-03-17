YWCA’s “Bowls of Caring” This Thursday

The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s annual Bowls of Caring is set to take place this Thursday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. Tickets are $15, which includes the purchase of a ceramic bowl. Children’s tickets are $5 and includes a paper bowl. Tickets are available at the YWCA and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The event includes a soup dinner, children games with prizes and a cake walk, raffles, a silent auction, and just an all-around fun filled evening for the whole family to benefit YWCA.

According to Kayla Mannikko of the YWCA of Sweetwater county, Bowls of Caring began as Bowls of Sharing in 2004 in memory of Kathy Crabtree, an accomplished potter and co-founder of Local Color. Kathy passed away from complications of Cushing’s syndrome. Her friends and family wanted to do something to honor her memory and so they created pottery bowls and held a soup dinner fundraiser.

They donated the money raised to local charities and a regular fundraiser was born. The event continued to grow each year, eventually outgrowing its initial home in the SCM Parish Center. This expansion also led to the creation of “bowl parties” where individuals and groups could paint their own pre-made bowl to bring to the event.

In 2014 the Bowls of Sharing committee decided they could no longer dedicate the time and hours of work it took to produce such an event. YWCA stepped forward and asked to be able to continue this popular and successful fundraiser as an all YWCA event.

Due to legal and tax reasons the name had to be changed and Bowls of Caring was created. The profits brought in from the event continue to benefit all of Sweetwater County through the services offered at YWCA. The services provided to the community include quality child care at the Early Care and Learning Center, Financial Empowerment, and The Center for Families and Children.