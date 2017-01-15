ZamTrip To Kick Off “Live In The Lobby” At The Broadway Theater

Downtown Rock Springs URA has announced the line-up for their second season of their “Live in the Lobby” concert series. Once again, the monthly/Thursday night concert series will feature area musicians performing in the intimate lobby setting of the Broadway Theater.

Tickets are $5.00 per person, but you an purchase a “Live in the Lobby” season pass at a discounted price through the Downtown Rock Springs URA office at 603 South Main. Last years concerts were sell outs, so early ticket buying is encouraged. Concerts start at 7:00 pm.

The “Live in the Lobby” concert Series is sponsored by WyoRadio and AAA Insurance.

Here is the current “Live in the Lobby” lineup:

Thursday, January 26 – ZamTrip

Thursday, February 23 – Mesha

Thursday, March 23 – Sickamore Treezy

Thursday, April 27 – Brandi Chubb

Thursday , May 25 – Nick Gomez