Marcella Diane Romero (March 26, 1947-May 17, 2018)

Marcella Diane Romero 71, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Romero died following a lengthy illness; she was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on March 26, 1947, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Frank Williams and Lena Angeli Williams.

Mrs. Romero attended schools in Superior, Wyoming and Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1965.

She married Roy Dean Romero on June 24, 1972, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2011.

Mrs. Romero was employed by the Holy Spirit Catholic School as a secretary for 37 years. She retired in 2017.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included spending time with family, collecting angels, teaching pre-school and 2nd-grade religion for many years, and an avid fan of QVC.

Survivors include one daughter Amy Romero-Griffin and husband Jack of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son Brian Romero and wife Donella of Laramie, Wyoming, several sister in laws and brother in laws, three grandchildren, James Romero of Laramie, Wyoming, Hope Romero of Laramie, Wyoming and Jessica Griffin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one step-grandson Matthew Griffin.

The family of Marcella Romero respectfully request donations in her memory to the Holy Spirit Catholic School, 210 A Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following cremation a Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the church. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.