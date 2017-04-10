Aldina Costantino (December 14, 1920 – April 8, 2017)

Aldina Costantino, 96, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in Green River, Wyoming at the Mission at Castle Rock.

She was born on December 14, 1920 in Mocrone, in the area of Tuscany, Italy, the daughter of Antonio Ferdani and Linda Simoncini.

Mrs. Costantino attended schools in Rock Springs, and was a 1940 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married Quinto Costantino in Rock Springs on February 24, 1946, and he preceded her in death on June 19, 1987.

Mrs. Costantino was employed at Pacific Power and Light as a clerk for many years.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and PEO, she enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and word search puzzles.

Survivors include one daughter Linda Dahl and husband Mike of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter-in-law Becky Costantino of Douglas, Wyoming; one brother Elio Ferdani and wife Mary of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren Tony Costantino and wife Danielle and Vicki Hulstrom and husband Matt; four great-grandchildren Paityn Hulstrom and Jake Hulstrom, Brayden Benson and Charli Costantino; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Den and one brother Pete.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to services.

The family of Aldina Costantino respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY 82935 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or Charity of Your Choice.

