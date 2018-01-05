Alice Abeyta Armijo (September 9, 1924-January 3, 2018)

Alice Abeyta Armijo, 93, of Rock Springs passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at her home.
She was born September 9, 1924, in Mora, New Mexico, the daughter of Jose Abeyta and Juanita Valdez Abeyta. She married Felipe Armijo in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death.
Alice enjoyed playing music and was in a band called Blue Birds Band. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She worked for the railroad during WWII, filling jobs left by men that were sent to war.
Survivors include her daughters Dolores A. Chacon of Rock Springs, and Mary Guzman of Evans, CO; sister Veta Atler; grandchildren Louanna Esquivel (Steve), Eddie Trujillo(Marci Camenisch) and Manny Fernandez; great-grandchildren Phillip Trujillo, Antoinette Morgan(Jerry), Daniel Brown (Megan), Tiffany Brown (Jesse Salas), Sarah Brown (Marcus Riley) and Angelina Esquivel;
9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers James, Candelario, Jasper, and Freddy; sisters Henrietta, Sophie, Bernice, and Lucienita.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2018, at New Life Ministries, 105 K Street, Rock Springs. Pastor John Ratcliff will officiate.
Interment will take place next to her husband in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences to the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
She was born September 9, 1924, in Mora, New Mexico, the daughter of Jose Abeyta and Juanita Valdez Abeyta. She married Felipe Armijo in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death.
Alice enjoyed playing music and was in a band called Blue Birds Band. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She worked for the railroad during WWII, filling jobs left by men that were sent to war.
Survivors include her daughters Dolores A. Chacon of Rock Springs, and Mary Guzman of Evans, CO; sister Veta Atler; grandchildren Louanna Esquivel (Steve), Eddie Trujillo(Marci Camenisch) and Manny Fernandez; great-grandchildren Phillip Trujillo, Antoinette Morgan(Jerry), Daniel Brown (Megan), Tiffany Brown (Jesse Salas), Sarah Brown (Marcus Riley) and Angelina Esquivel;
9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers James, Candelario, Jasper, and Freddy; sisters Henrietta, Sophie, Bernice, and Lucienita.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2018, at New Life Ministries, 105 K Street, Rock Springs. Pastor John Ratcliff will officiate.
Interment will take place next to her husband in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences to the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
Be the first to comment on "Alice Abeyta Armijo (September 9, 1924-January 3, 2018)"