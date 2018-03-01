Alice Balog (January 5, 1928-February 21, 2018)

Alice Balog, 90, of Pinedale, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Mesquite View Regional Hospital, in Mesquite, Nevada. She was a ressident of Pinedale and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on January 5, 1928, the daughter of Joseph Lorenzon and Jennie Goodman.

Mrs. Balog attended school in Superior, Wyoming and was a high school graduate of the Superior High School with the class of 1945.

She married Steve Balog in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 31, 1949. He preceded her in death on November 30, 1989.

Her interests included reading, bowling, crocheting, crossword puzzles and spending time in Pinedale, Wyoming.

Survivors include her daughter, Jenann M. Seaman of Pinedale, Wyoming, two grandchildren, Joseph Seaman and wife Amy of Bozeman, Montana and Jalynn Hidalgo of Pinedale, Wyoming, four great-grandchildren, Kade Moeller of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Malcom Johnson of Pinedale, Wyoming, Ella Seaman and Caleb Seaman both of Bozeman, Montana, several cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, Ray Lorenzon and Rondo Lorenzon and one sister Beatrice McLean.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Monday, March 5, 2018. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Monday at the church one hour prior to rosary and Tuesday at the church one hour prior to services.

The family of Alice Balog respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to Happy Ending’s Animal Rescue, PO Box 1835, Pinedale, Wyoming 82941 or charity of your choice,