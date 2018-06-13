Allen Patrick Hafner (July 17, 1941-June 11, 2018)

Allen Patrick Hafner, 76, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Hafner was born on July 17, 1941, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Allen Gustove Hafner and Dorothy Louise Jones.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1959 graduate of the Rock Springs, High School.

Mr. Hafner married Nadia Carpenko in Jackson, Wyoming on May 30, 2003.

He worked as a mechanic for FMC Corporation for 38 years and retired in 1976.

Mr. Hafner was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, shooting and being a mechanic.

Survivors include his wife, Nadia Hafner, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son, Allen Mark Hafner of Green River, Wyoming, two daughters, Holly Cook of Grand Junction, Colorado, Veronica Wiggins and husband Brian of Twin Falls, Idaho, one sister, Nancy Kaylee of California, three grandchildren, Dustin Clay, Caitlin Hardman, and Tanner Cook.

Mr. Hafner was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M., Monday, June 18, 2018, at the church. Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to the Rosary and at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to funeral services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com