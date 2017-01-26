Alonzo Raymond “Lunk” Jarvie (July 14, 1931 – January 22, 2017)

Alonzo Raymond “Lunk” Jarvie, 85, of McKinnon, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal, Utah. A longtime resident of McKinnon and former resident of Washam, Wyoming, Alonzo died following a sudden illness.

He was born on July 14, 1931 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Thomas B. and Alice Finch Jarvie.

He was the youngest of six siblings and the only one born in a hospital. Alonzo attended schools in Washam, Wyoming and Manila, Utah. He graduated from a class of two from the Manila High School in1949. Mr. Jarvie once said he thought that the school drew straws, and that’s why he was Valedictorian and Allen Pallesen was Salutatorian.

He married the former Betty Lorraine Olsen in Green River on November 5, 1950 and she preceded him in death on May 12, 1998.

Alonzo was a United States Army Veteran having served from October 28, 1952 until October 2, 1954 when he received his honorable discharge.

He worked on the construction of the Flaming Gorge Dam and also worked for Williams Company until his retirement.

He owned a ranch in McKinnon and was part owner of the Jarvie Ranch in Washam, Wyoming.

Survivors include one daughter Carol Lynn Gardiner of McKinnon, Wyoming; one brother Douglas Jarvie of Green River, Wyoming; four grandchildren Raymond Terry and wife Mindy, Lorra Duevel and husband Bryan, Christy Gardiner, and Cara McKeachnie and husband Cody; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty Lorraine Jarvie; one son Raymond Craig Jarvie; one brother Archie Jarvie; three sisters Ruth Jarvie, Pamela Jarvie and Nellie Nelson and husband Harold.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Lunk’s home from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 30, 2017 at the

McKinnon L.D.S Chapel in McKinnon, Wyoming. Friends may call at the chapel on Monday one hour prior to services. Military Honors and Interment will follow at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery following the services.

