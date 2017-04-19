Amy Elizabeth Miller (June 11, 1969 – April 15, 2017)

Amy Elizabeth Miller, 47, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at her home. She had been a resident of Rock Springs for the past eight years and former resident of Billings, Montana.

She was born on June 11, 1969 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth Newman and Nancy Jean Hicks.

Mrs. Miller attended schools in Ohio and was a Willard High School Graduate with the class of 1987.

She married Lee Michael Miller in Billings on November 27, 1992.

Her interests included spending time with her family, cooking and ceramics.

She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Lee Michael Miller of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons Matthew Lee Efird of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kaeden Miller, Oliver Miller Billings, Montana; two sisters Tammy Kruso of Ontario, Ohio and Rebecca Jean Bruce of Willard, Ohio; two grandchildren Zachary Wayne Reed and Wyatt Wesley Thompson; her aunt Becky Bottdorff of Mansfield, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son Michael Barnett, one brother Jeffery Scott Efird; and her grandparents Ken Newman and Edna Newman.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.