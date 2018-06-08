Anna Christina Townsend Archer (November 3, 1955-June 6, 2018)

Rock Springs – Anna Christina Townsend Archer, 62, of Rock Springs, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at her home after a lengthy illness.

She was born November 3, 1955, in North Bend, Oregon, the daughter of George Townsend and Patricia Pearl Hanley Townsend. She attended schools in Oregon and graduated from Tigard High School with the class of 1973. She also attended the University of Oregon.

Anna married Kevin Archer October 31, 1988, in Rock Springs. They were later divorced. She enjoyed hummingbirds, playing bingo, and all things purple or yellow.

Anna never once gave up her battle with ALS. Even when she was completely paralyzed, she still managed to think of others before herself. She always made sure everyone had presents for birthdays and Christmas. Her heart was completely full of love for everyone in her life.

Survivors include her sons Christopher Archer of Riverton, Colin Archer of Cheyenne, and Paul Van Emmerick of Reno, NV; brother Wayne Townsend of Longmont, CO; sisters Nedra Runkel of Green River, and Rhoda Barnhouse of Rock Springs; grandchildren Lucas Archer, Tempyst Archer and Sapphira Taylor; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Patricia Townsend, brothers Geof and Roger.

At her request, no services will be held.

