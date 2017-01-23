Anna Rosa Egger Kovach (December 1, 1919 – January 16, 2017)

Anna Rosa Egger Kovach peacefully passed away on 16 January 2017 in Centerville, Utah from causes incident to age. She was born 1 December 1919 in Belwood, Platte County, Nebraska, fifth child of eight siblings born to Otto Egger and Ida Marie Gehrig Egger.

Ann grew up and attended school in Columbus, Nebraska. After finishing high school she attended and graduated from nursing school at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver, CO. She worked as an OR nurse at Rock Springs General Hospital. She married John “Ginger” Kovach 19 May 1943 and they lived in Reliance, WY along with Ginger’s three young children. In 1945 the family moved to Rock Springs where three other children were born and raised. Ann attended the University of Wyoming in the nursing degree program and later was in charge of the Miner’s Clinic in Rock Springs. Ann was a loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren who spent happy times with her and Grandpa Ginger backpacking in the Wind River Mountains and spending summers enjoying Wyoming. All were in awe of the grandmother who got up faithfully at 5 a.m. and went swimming every day. Ann had 26 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Ann was an excellent cook and her table always welcomed family, friends and strangers. Often she extended day care to grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She cared for Ginger through illnesses that led to his death in 1982.

Ann was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many positions in her ward and stake. She served a full-time mission at the Temple in Atlanta Georgia. She was a kind and generous neighbor and friend. Ann loved music and traveling and went to many places in the world. In 2008 she sold her home in Rock Springs and lived with daughter, Lynn Christensen, in Centerville, Utah. As Ann’s health deteriorated Lynn retired and took complete care of her mother at home with the ever present loving and professional support of Lynn’s son and daughter-in-law, Bo and Cindy Foreman. This exceptional devotion is greatly appreciated by all the family.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, daughter Diane Kovach Sartori, grandson Christofer Sartori, grandson Cody Christensen and son-in-law David T. Kershisnik. She is survived by five children: John Kovach, Jr. (June), Mary Ann Kershisnik, Lynn Christensen, Michael Kovach (Sandra), Joseph Knute Kovach (Beth), son-in-law Ronald Sartori, 13 grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Rock Springs and inurnment of Ann’s ashes will be in Paul Wataha Memorial Cemetery. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.