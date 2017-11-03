Annie Elizabeth Phillips (December 17, 1934-October 31, 2017)

Annie Elizabeth Phillips, 82 died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at New Haven Assisted Living and Memory Care in Kyle, Texas following a lengthy illness.

She was born December 17, 1934 in Superior, Wyoming, the daughter of Robert Arthur Pritchard and Hannah Margaret Overy Pritchard.

She graduated from Superior High School with the class of 1952. She married Billy Swen Phillips on June 26, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City, Utah LDS Temple on August 9, 1966.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a homemaker but also worked for Superior Drug Store, the U.S. Postal Service, Mountain Bell, East Jr. High and the Boy Scout office.

She enjoyed spending time with her family most importantly her grandchildren, bowling, music, singing, dancing, crocheting, quilting and playing cards.

Survivors include her daughters, Beverly (Mark) Timlin of Rock Springs, Becky (John) Yerkovich of Rock Springs, Billie (Ross) Condie of Bastrop, Texas; grandchildren Jan Crompton, Kevin Yerkovich, Elise (Paul) Haapala, Jessica Yerkovich all of Rock Springs, Jeannie Yerkovich of Midvale, Utah, and Cammie Olah and companion Heath Lehmann of Giddings, Texas; great- grandchildren Alyson Hunter of Giddings, Texas, Kiefer & Kadel Crompton of Rock Springs; several cousins, nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Swen Phillips, parents Robert & Hannah Pritchard, brother Arthur Pritchard, sisters Alice Burke & Arlene Pritchard, grandson in-law Jason Crompton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Rock Springs LDS Stake Center, 2055 Edgar St. A viewing will be held 6-8 pm Monday, November 6, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church.

Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Primary Childrens Hospital in SLC and Hospice of Sweetwater County.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

