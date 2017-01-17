Arthur Paul Pivik (February 9, 1937 – January 13, 2017)

Arthur Paul Pivik, 79, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Pivik died following a brief illness.

He was born on February 9, 1937 in Rock Springs, the son of Joseph Pivik and Dorothy Frances Taucher Pivik.

Mr. Pivik attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1955 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Piivk worked for Teton Lumber Company in Wilson, Wyoming following graduation. He then entered the United States Army on October 10, 1955 at the Old Custom’s Building in Denver, Colorado He served for three years and entered the United States Army Reserve for one year in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik was honorably discharged on February 9, 1962 as a Sargent E5. Following his service to the Army he went back to work at Teton Lumber Company while in the Army Reserve. He moved back to Rock Springs and went to work for Cyril Rahonce and Company in 1960 and then he went to work for Stauffer Chemical in 1962 and retired in 1989. After retiring he was self-employed for another ten years.

He married Nancy Lee Lesko on September 8, 1960 and she preceded him in death on November 29, 2014.

His interests included hunting, fishing, helping people and he always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and children. Mr. Pivik’s hunting camp was fondly named “Grass Creek Hunting Camp.” He also kept an impeccable yard due to all his hard work.

Survivors include his two sons DeWayne and Debbie Pivik of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Edward Pivik of Houston, Texas; one daughter DeAnna Hunter and husband Randy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Dorothea Butler and companion Dan Blevins of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his sister-in-law Frances Lesko; his grandchildren Branden Cheese, Erik Pivik, Kody Pivik and wife Katie; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; several brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 21, 2016 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Friday at the church. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 4:00 P.M. until time of rosary and on Saturday at the church one hour prior to services.

The family of Arthur Paul Pivik respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY or the Charity of Your Choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com