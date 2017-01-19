Barbara Matilda Bertagnolli Wagner (December 4, 1923 – January 11, 2017)

Barbara Matilda Bertagnolli Wagner passed away on January 11, 2017 at the age of 93, at her home. She was born on December 4, 1923 to Martilda Coletti Bertagnoli and Matteo (Matt) Bertagnoli.

The eldest of three daughters, she was raised on a sheep ranch on the Hamsfork River near Kemmerer, Wyoming with her sisters Florence and Dolores. After completing elementary and secondary schools in Opal, Diamondville, and Kemmerer, Wyoming she attended the University of Wyoming, where she majored in Home Economics and met her future husband, Donald Wagner. They married in 1944 before he was called to over-seas duty as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. When World War II ended, Don and Barbara settled in Kemmerer, Wyoming where they raised seven children and opened Don’s Service and Supply, a business still operated by their children. Barbara was a hard-working and creative homemaker devoted to her children and family.

Barbara and Don divorced in 1969, after which she attended Utah State University where she majored in Art Education. She had always shown an interest and talent in art and had been producing paintings but had never formally studied art until her attendance at Utah State University. After receiving her degree, she began teaching art, first, in Byron, Wyoming and then in the Rock Springs schools. Changing directions, she opened a record store, Round Sounds. After six years of operation she closed the doors and became a lab technician with the Jim Bridger Power Plant, retiring eight years later. In her retirement, she cared for her ailing mother for many years.

Being an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, spending time with her family, gardening and art, brought Barbara great joy. She was a talented artist who exhibited her work in venues in Rock Springs. Many of her lovely renditions are prized by her family and hang in their homes. She lived with her daughter Donna Nunez, and her grandsons, Michael and Matthew Nunez for many years. Donna cared for her in her later years until her death.

She is survived by her seven children: David (Mary) Wagner of Arnold, California; Jennifer Lease of Las Vegas, Nevada; Thomas and (Tricia) Wagner of Kemmerer, Wyoming, John (Rebecca) Wagner of Kemmerer, Wyoming; Eric (Jeanne) Wagner of Kemmerer, Wyoming, Mark (Susan) Wagner of Kemmerer, Wyoming; and Donna (Jerry) Guillen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; in addition to seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren, her sisters Florence and Dolores and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; Matthew Paul Bertagnolli and one grandson; Shawn Wagner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the church. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 4:00 P.M. until time of rosary and on Tuesday at the church until time of services. Interment will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the South Lincoln Cemetery in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

The family of Barbara Matilda Wagner respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or charity of your choice.

