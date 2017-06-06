Barbara R. Kezele (January 29, 1932 – June 1, 2017)

Barbara R. Kezele, 85, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Monday, June 1, 2017 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She was born on January 29, 1932 in Ransom, Illinois, the daughter of Charles M. White and Ople Schafer White.

Mrs. Kezele attended schools in Fort Laramie.

She married George Kezele in Ft. Laramie, Wyoming in 1953 and he preceded her in death on January 13, 1996.

Mrs. Kezele was a school teacher in Farmington, New Mexico.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included cross stitching, gambling, walking and bird watching.

She is survived by one brother Bruce M. White of Casper, Wyoming; several nieces, nephews and great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother Burdette Lee White.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, June 13, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Thursday one hour prior to services.

