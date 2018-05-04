Barbara S. Wright (October 21, 1931-April 26, 2018)

Rock Springs- Barbara S. Wright, 86, of Rock Springs died April 26, 2018, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs.

She was born October 21, 1931, in Franklin, PA the daughter of James Self and Carolyn Martin Self.

Barbara was employed by JFC as an office manager for 20 years until her retirement in 1996.

She spent many years with her husband Wilbert “Dutch” Wright, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, prospecting and doing many other outdoor activities. She also loved making jewelry from rocks she collected on her travels, photography, and crafts.

Survivors include 2 brothers, Jim Self and Joe Self; 4 daughters Norma Hoke, Janet Brichard, Patty Hawthorne and Cathy Mabugu and their spouses all of Pennsylvania.; 4 step-children Stone Wright of Rock Springs, Fawn McLaughlin, Mark Wright and Holly Allen all from PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dutch Wright, her parents and one brother William Self.

Cremation has taken place. At her request, no services will be held.

