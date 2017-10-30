Ben M. Hautala (July 8, 1930 – October 27, 2017)

Ben M. Hautala, Jr., 87 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born on July 8, 1930 in Rock Springs, the son of Ben M. Hautala, Sr. and Amelia Buston Hautala.

Ben attended school in Rock Springs and was a 1948 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. He attended and graduated from the University of Wyoming and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics.

He served in the United States Army from August of 1953 until June of 1955 and was based in England. Following his Honorable Discharge, Ben took post graduate classes at the University of Wyoming.

Ben began working for the Bureau of Reclamation as an engineer in 1956. A year later, he accepted a job offer and the National Reactor Testing Station in Idaho.

He married Marian Armstrong on February 8, 1957 in Elko, Nevada and they made their home in Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, working at the Atomic Energy Site in Salary Administration and Labor Relations.

Ben and his family moved back to Rock Springs in 1971 and he opened Ben’s Radiator Service. He retired in 1995. .

Survivors include his wife Marian Hautala of Rock Springs; two sons Michael D. Hautala and wife Shirley and Patrick L. Hautala and wife Lisa; eight grandchildren Matthew and wife Erika, Morgan, Kala, Ben III, Brian and wife Kaite, Trevor, Abby and Haley; eight great-grandchildren Kayden, Drake, Deklyn, Harley, Hela, Baylee, Xavier and Cesy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Robert A Hautala.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.