Berl W. Woodard (February 22, 1919 – January 18, 2017)

Rock Springs – Berl W. Woodard, 97, of Rock Springs, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born February 22, 1919 in Black Oaks, Arkansas, the son of John Wylie Woodard and Nettie Fields Woodard. He married Flossie jean Belt December 7, 1940 in Ozark, Arkansas. She preceded him in death in 1979.

Berl worked for many years as a coal miner.

He loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed telling stories to anyone who had the opportunity to listen.

Survivors include his sons Larry Woodard of Laurel, Montana, Paul Woodard and wife Chery of Pahrump, Nevada, Craig Woodard and wife Margaret of Kemmerer, WY, and Steven Woodard of Rock Springs; daughter Brenda Martin of Rock Springs; grandchildren Darcey, Tracy, Kaycee, Paul Dean, Lana, Tara and Justin; great-grandchildren Megan, Michael and Matthew; great-great-grandchildren; several nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Nettie Woodard, brothers Dee and Dillard, sister CC and grandson Ricky.

Cremation has taken place at Fox Crematory, Rock Springs.

Memorial services will be announced at a later time.

