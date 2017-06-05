Berl Woodrow Woodard (February 22, 1919 – January 18, 2017)

Berl Woodrow Woodard, 98, died January 18, 2017, at Memorial Hospital of Sweewater County.

He was born February 22, 1919, the son of Nellie Fields and John Wylie Woodard in Black Oaks, Arkansas. It was discovered when he received a copy of his Birth Certificate at age 60 that he was actually born in 1918.

After joining the Civilian Conservation Corps at an early age, he worked in the states of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. He returned to Arkansas where he married Flossie Jean Belt on December 7, 1940. They moved to Winton, Wyoming in 1942 where he worked until the mines closed. He was a roughneck for several years before hiring on as a driver for Ivan Ray’s Trucking. He then returned to mining at Gunn Qually Mine until it shut down. After driving truck for a couple more years, he retired in 1980.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two brothers, a sister, three half sisters and one grandson, Ricky Woodard.

He is survived by five children, Brenda S. Martin, Larry D. Woodard, Paul H, and wife, Cheryl,Woodard, Craig and wife, Margaret Woodard, and Steven B. Woodard. Nine grandchildren, Paul D. and wife, Daria Woodard, Lana Woodard, Darcey L. Saner, Tracy F. Martin, Kaycee R.and husband, Shannon Larson, Michelle and husband, Ben Harsha, Craig B. Woodard and Justin Jacobsen. Twelve great-grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, and Michael Woodard, Cleve J. Martin, Cody C. J. and Caleb (Bo) C. J. Larson, Cache Zaffree, Dayna and Luna Harsha, Marissa, Jessica, and Auston Woodard. Three great-great-grandchildren, Harper, Clara, and Evelyn.

He enjoyed his retirement by hunting, fishing and playing pool at the Young At Heart Senior Center, collecting, many awards and trophies. Nothing made him happier than having Christmas with all the family especially the grandchildren, he would get just as tickled over their presents as his own because he was just a big kid at heart, too. One thing the great grandchildren will always remember is that it just took a call to him, “Grandpa, we need a pan of corn bread.” His answer was, “Give me about an hour.” He would come in the door with an iron skillet wrapped in a towel and a big smile on his face.

Graveside services will be at 11 :00 AM Friday June 9th, 2017 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Rock Springs followed by a Celebration of Life at the Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center.