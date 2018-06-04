Betty Lou Probart (July 19, 1935-May 29, 2018)

Rock Springs- Betty Lou Probart, 82, of Rock Springs, passed away at her home Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a lengthy illness.

She was born July 19, 1935, in Pocatello, Idaho, the daughter of Laurence Schlehuber and Pearl Allie Garrett Schlehuber. She attended Pocatello High School and graduated with the class of 1953.

She married George Edward Probart June 5, 1953, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2017.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and going to garage sales. She also loved watching Bob Ross painting and war movies on television.

Survivors include her daughters Vicki Baker and husband Tommy, Brenda Vieyra and husband Curt Ward, and Karen Carlson and husband Ken all of Rock Springs; brother-in-law Dick Swindell of Challis, Idaho; 8 grandchildren, Jason Engle and Sarah Jackson, Justin Martinez and wife Tandi, Kristy Trujillo, Angela White and husband Rod, Kim Martinez, Nicole Osborn, Jeana Vieyra and Tracy Olsen, April Trujillo and Tony Kumer; 16 great-grandchildren, Keegan, Ariah, Alex, Shelby and Connor, James, McKenzie, Toni, Brandon, Adrian, Auston, Maycee, Kailee, Devin, Gaige, MaKiya, and Payton; 2 great-great-grandchildren Averi and Elyce; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband George Probert; parents Laurence and Pearl Schlehuber; brothers Eldon and Bob Schlehuber; sister Lula Swindell; granddaughters Annette and Tiffanie and grandson-in-law Gary Osborn.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 am Friday, June 8, 2018, at the Rock Springs LDS Stake Center, 2055 Edgar St., Rock Springs.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment will follow at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, North Rock Springs.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.