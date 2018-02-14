Beverly Ann Dischner (January 28, 1939-February 3, 2018)

Beverly Ann Dischner, 79, passed away Saturday, February 3, 2018 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Dischner was surrounded by her daughter (Susan) son-in-law David and grandcchildern and Great grandchildern

She was born on January 28, 1939 in Alblon, Nebraska, the daughter of Leo Kinzer and May Kinzer (Bader).

Mrs. Dischner attended schools in Nebraska,

She married Tom Dischner in October of 1956, and he preceded her in death in 1993.

Mrs. Dischner worked many jobs in Rawlins.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, camping, walking, and books. Mrs. Dischner was a Nebraska Corn Huskers fan as well as the Kansas City Chiefs.

Survivors include two sons, David Dischner of Beaverton, Oregon, Boyd Dischner of Cheyenne, Wyoming, one daughter, Susan “Sue” Beck and husband David of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers, Bunk Kinzer, Don Kinzer, five sisters, Judy Harouff, Sharon Heller, Virginia Micek, Ardie Redler,Lulabell Hopkins, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Dischner was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Joanne Dischner, and eight siblings

Following cremation there will be no services at this time.