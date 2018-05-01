Brenda Jean Lake (November 19, 1942-April 30, 2018)

Brenda Jean Lake, 75, passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Lake was a long time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on November 19, 1942, in Russellville, Arkansas the daughter of A.D. Williamson and Emma Carinton Williamson.

Mrs. Lake attended schools in Wyoming.

She married Jack D. Lake in Lovell, Wyoming on October 26, 1959. He preceded her in death on March 31, 1998.

Mrs. Lake was employed by Sweetwater County School District #1 as the driver of food service for 22 years, she retired in 1998.

Her interests included gambling, bingo, reading, watching Judge Judy and spending time with family and Sir Maxamillion.

Survivors include her three sons, David Lake of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tim Lake and wife Diana Lake of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Bobby Lake of Green River, Wyoming, three daughters, Debbie Forton and husband Bill of Lander., Wyoming, Tammy Hellickson and husband Delbert of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Becky McIntosh and husband Doug of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers, Bob Williamson and wife Carol of Sedona, Arizona, Norman Williamson of Green River, Wyoming, one sister Barbara May and husband Jack of Las Vegas, Nevada, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother James Daniel Williamson and one sister Pat Williamson and three great-grandchildren.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.

